Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Monitoring air quality is essential for local authorities as well as for major public and private industries to understand and prevent air pollution and assess emission sources, in order to preserve health and contribute to the fight against the greenhouse effect.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 5270 million US$ in 2027, from 3920 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies

Siemens

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Horiba

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor Monitors

Outdoor Monitors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Academic Institute

Power Generation Plants

Commercial and Residential

Pharmaceutical Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Air Quality Monitoring (AQM), with sales, revenue, and price of Air Quality Monitoring (AQM), in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air Quality Monitoring (AQM), for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Indoor Monitors

1.2.2 Outdoor Monitors

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Government and Academic Institute

1.3.2 Power Generation Plants

1.3.3 Commercial and Residential

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Petrochemical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.

