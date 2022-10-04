Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Atomic layer deposition (ALD) is a process used to deposit a wide variety of thin film materials from the vapor phase of matter.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.5% over the next five years, will reach 5210 million US$ in 2027, from 1340 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASM International

Entegris

Aixtron

CVD Equipment

Picosun

Arradiance

Beneq

ALD Nanosolutions

Veeco Instruments

Oxford Instruments

SENTECH Instruments

Applied Materials

Encapsulix

Kurt J. Lesker

Ultratech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal ALD

Aluminum Oxide ALD

ALD on Polymers

Catalytic ALD

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Research & Development Facilities

Semiconductor & Electronics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal ALD

1.2.2 Aluminum Oxide ALD

1.2.3 ALD on Polymers

1.2.4 Catalytic ALD

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Research & Development Facilities

1.3.2 Semiconductor & Electronics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2

