Global Anemometer Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Anemometer is a device comprising wind direction and wind speed sensors, mainly used for wind speed measurement. These instruments help detect changes in physical property and velocity of air.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Anemometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Anemometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2027, from 360 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ammonit Measurement

FT Technologies

Gill Instruments

Lufft

Siemens

Delta Ohm Benelux

IED Electronics

LCJ Capteurs

Maretron

NRG Systems

PCE Deutschland

Vaisala

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Velocity Anemometer

Pressure Anemometer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

LIDAR

SODAR

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Anemometer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Anemometer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Anemometer, with sales, revenue, and price of Anemometer, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Anemometer, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Anemometer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anemometer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Anemometer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Velocity Anemometer

1.2.2 Pressure Anemometer

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 LIDAR

1.3.2 SODAR

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4.2

