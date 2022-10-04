Global Bicycle & Components Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

A bicycle, also called a cycle or bike, is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other. A bicycle rider is called a cyclist, or bicyclist.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bicycle & Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-bicycle-components-2022-2027-49

Increasing traffic congestions in cities is leading to rise in pollution levels and disturbed mentality among citizens. For this, bicycles especially e-bikes have been proven as a beneficial alternative.

The worldwide market for Bicycle & Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 61300 million US$ in 2027, from 46000 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Cycles Ltd

Accell Group NV

Caloi Inc

Avon Cycles Ltd

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Campagnolo Srl

Giant Bicycle Inc

Cycleurope AB

Hamilton Industries Ltd

Derby Cycle Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mountain Bike

Touring Bike

City Bike

Electric Bike

Children Bike

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Professional sports

Outdoor activities

Home life

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bicycle & Components market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bicycle & Components Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bicycle & Components, with sales, revenue, and price of Bicycle & Components, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bicycle & Components, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Bicycle & Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bicycle & Components sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-bicycle-components-2022-2027-49

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle & Components Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mountain Bike

1.2.2 Touring Bike

1.2.3 City Bike

1.2.4 Electric Bike

1.2.5 Children Bike

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Professional sports

1.3.2 Outdoor activities

1.3.3 Home life

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia M

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-bicycle-components-2022-2027-49

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Bicycle and Components Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Bicycle Carbon Fiber Components Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Bicycle Parts and Components for Aftermarket Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2022 Global Bicycle & Components Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications