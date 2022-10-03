Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Excellent Grade
Segment by Application
Coating
Ink
Solvent
Others
By Company
DOW
LyondellBasell
Eastman
Optimal
BASF
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Sasol
INEOS
Yida
Tianyin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Excellent Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Ink
1.3.4 Solvent
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Production
2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Butyl Ether Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/