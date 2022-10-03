Electric Car Adhesive Market Report 2021
Due to various factors, the application of EV adhesives is increasing the requirements of automobile manufacturers, such as bonding similar and dissimilar materials, replacing traditional substrate materials with synthetic substrates, and increasing attention to environmental issues. EV adhesives also have the ability to resist vibration, reduce weight, and disperse stress over a large area, so these issues are addressed from an engineering and design perspective.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Car Adhesive Market
Global Electric Car Adhesive Scope and Market Size
The global Electric Car Adhesive market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Car Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Silicone
Acrylic
Others
Segment by Application
Exterior
Interior
Powertrain System
The Electric Car Adhesive market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Electric Car Adhesive market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
Sika AG
3M
Wacker Chemie AG
Arkema
Ashland
Jowat SE
Table of content
1 Electric Car Adhesive Market Overview
1.1 Electric Car Adhesive Product Scope
1.2 Electric Car Adhesive Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Car Adhesive Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Epoxy
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Silicone
1.2.5 Acrylic
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Electric Car Adhesive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Car Adhesive Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Exterior
1.3.3 Interior
1.3.4 Powertrain System
1.4 Electric Car Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Electric Car Adhesive Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Electric Car Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electric Car Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Electric Car Adhesive Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Electric Car Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Electric Car Adhesive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Electric Car Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Ele
