Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

In Europe, Fireproofing Sealants key players include Hilti, 3M Company, Rockwool, etc. Europe top three manufacturers hold a share about 55%.

In terms of product, Intumescent Type is the largest segment of Cobalt, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential Building, followed by Industrial Building.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fireproofing Sealants Market

In 2020, the global Fireproofing Sealants market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Fireproofing Sealants Scope and Market Size

Fireproofing Sealants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fireproofing Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Fireproofing Sealants market is segmented into

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Segment by Application, the Fireproofing Sealants market is segmented into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fireproofing Sealants Market Share Analysis

Fireproofing Sealants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Fireproofing Sealants product introduction, recent developments, Fireproofing Sealants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hilti

3M Company

Rockwool

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Bostik (Arkema)

Promat

H. B. Fuller

Tremco

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Specified Technologies

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Polyseam Ltd

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fireproofing Sealants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Elastometric Type

1.2.3 Intumescent Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Fireproofing Sealants Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Fireproofing Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Fireproofing Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Fireproofing Sealants by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Fireproo

