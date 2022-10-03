Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.
In Europe, Fireproofing Sealants key players include Hilti, 3M Company, Rockwool, etc. Europe top three manufacturers hold a share about 55%.
In terms of product, Intumescent Type is the largest segment of Cobalt, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential Building, followed by Industrial Building.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fireproofing Sealants Market
In 2020, the global Fireproofing Sealants market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Fireproofing Sealants Scope and Market Size
Fireproofing Sealants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fireproofing Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Fireproofing Sealants market is segmented into
Elastometric Type
Intumescent Type
Segment by Application, the Fireproofing Sealants market is segmented into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fireproofing Sealants Market Share Analysis
Fireproofing Sealants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Fireproofing Sealants product introduction, recent developments, Fireproofing Sealants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hilti
3M Company
Rockwool
Everbuild (Sika AG)
Bostik (Arkema)
Promat
H. B. Fuller
Tremco
Fosroc (JMH Group)
Specified Technologies
Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
Polyseam Ltd
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fireproofing Sealants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Elastometric Type
1.2.3 Intumescent Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Fireproofing Sealants Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Fireproofing Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Fireproofing Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Fireproofing Sealants by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Fireproo
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/