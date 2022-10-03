Global and Japan Non-Reactive Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Non-Reactive Adhesives Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Non-Reactive Adhesives market.

In 2020, the global Non-Reactive Adhesives market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Non-Reactive Adhesives market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Non-Reactive Adhesives Scope and Market Size

Non-Reactive Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Reactive Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Non-Reactive Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Water-based Adhesive

Solvent-based Adhesive

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Segment by Application

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical Industry

Furniture & Laminates Industry

Medical Industry

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

3M(U.S.)

H.B. Fuller(U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA(Germany)

DowDuPont

Sika AG(Switzerland)

Arkema(France)

Huntsman Corporation(U.S.)

Avery Dennison(U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG(Germany)

Royal Adhesives and Sealants(U.S.)

Franklin International(U.S.)

LORD Corporation(U.S.)

Illinois Tool Works(U.S.)

