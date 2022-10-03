Electric Erasers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Erasers in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Erasers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Erasers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Erasers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Erasers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Battery Powered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Erasers include Afmat, Mont Marte, Mr. Pen, Sakura, Derwent, Art-n-Fly, Toolsand, Helix and MILAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Erasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Erasers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Erasers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Battery Powered
USB Powered
Global Electric Erasers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Erasers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Colored Pencil
Graphite Pencil
Global Electric Erasers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Erasers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Erasers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Erasers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Erasers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Erasers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Afmat
Mont Marte
Mr. Pen
Sakura
Derwent
Art-n-Fly
Toolsand
Helix
MILAN
Jakar
Staedtler
Cretacolor
Wasatch
Tihoo
Ohuhu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Erasers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Erasers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Erasers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Erasers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Erasers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Erasers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Erasers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Erasers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Erasers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Erasers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Erasers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Erasers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Erasers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Erasers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Erasers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Erasers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Erasers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
