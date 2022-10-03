Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus applies to the establishmentof abdominal accessand the CO2 gas supply access by puncturing abdominal cavity in laparoscopic operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diameter 5mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B. Braun, Conmed, Genicon, Aesculap, Kangji Medical, Jiangsu Everise Biotechnology and Chongqing Dechuan Medical Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diameter 5mm

Diameter 10mm

Diameter 12mm

Diameter 15mm

Other

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

B. Braun

Conmed

Genicon

Aesculap

Kangji Medical

Jiangsu Everise Biotechnology

Chongqing Dechuan Medical Instruments

Changzhou Wecare Medical Technology

Changzhou Jeral Medical Devices

Jiangsu Yunzhong Medical Technology

Precision (Changzhou) Medical Instruments

Jiangsu Brightness Medical Devices

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Laparoscopic Puncture Apparatus Product Type

3.8 T

