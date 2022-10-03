Uncategorized

4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

99% purity

99.5% purity

Segment by Application

MDI

Diisocyanate

Epoxy Crosslinker

Other

By Company

BASF

Wanhua Chemical Group

Honghu Shuangma New Material

Jiangsu Victory Chemical

Lanxess

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 99% purity
1.2.3 99.5% purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 MDI
1.3.3 Diisocyanate
1.3.4 Epoxy Crosslinker
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production
2.1 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 4,4′-Diaminodiphen

