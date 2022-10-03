Recycled PET Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Recycled PET Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled PET Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Recycled PET Filament
Recycled PET Staple Fiber
Segment by Application
Apparel and Fashion
Home Furnishing
Filtration
Construction
Automotive
Others
By Company
Unifi
Martex Fiber
JB ECOTEX
Inocycle
Nirmal Fibres
Komal Fibers
Jiangyin Chemical Fiber
Aquafil
Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber
Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber
Shanghai Polytex
Zhejiang Haili Envieromental
Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber
Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
Guangdong Qiusheng
Fujian Baichuan
Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled PET Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Recycled PET Filament
1.2.3 Recycled PET Staple Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel and Fashion
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Filtration
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production
2.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
