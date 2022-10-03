Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nutricosmetic ingredients are the ingredients which are used in the formulation of nutricosmetics.The nutricosmetic Ingredients industry can be broken down into several segments,carotenoids,vitamins,collagen, omega 3,etc.Across the world,the major players cover gelita AG,croda international,lycored Ltd,seppic,rousselot,etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutricosmetic Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Nutricosmetic Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nutricosmetic Ingredients market was valued at 681.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1279.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Collagen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nutricosmetic Ingredients include Gelita AG, LycoRed Ltd, Croda International, SEPPIC and BioCell Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nutricosmetic Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Collagen
Carotenoids
Vitamins
Omega 3
Others
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dietary Supplements
Functional Food & Beverages
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nutricosmetic Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nutricosmetic Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nutricosmetic Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Nutricosmetic Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gelita AG
LycoRed Ltd
Croda International
SEPPIC
BioCell Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nutricosmetic Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nutricosmetic Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutricosmetic Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nutricosmetic Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutricosmetic Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nutricosmetic Ingredients Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutricosmetic Ingredient
