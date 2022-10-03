Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Discrete & IC
Substrate Wafer
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial & Power
Communication Infrastructure
Others
By Company
Aixtron
Azzurro Semiconductors
Cree
Epigan
Fujitsu
International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
Koninklijke Philips
Qorvo
Texas Instruments
Toshiba
Mitsubishi Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Discrete & IC
1.2.3 Substrate Wafer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial & Power
1.3.3 Communication Infrastructure
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production
2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Sales in Volume
