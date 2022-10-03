Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Discrete & IC

Substrate Wafer

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial & Power

Communication Infrastructure

Others

By Company

Aixtron

Azzurro Semiconductors

Cree

Epigan

Fujitsu

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Koninklijke Philips

Qorvo

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Discrete & IC

1.2.3 Substrate Wafer

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial & Power

1.3.3 Communication Infrastructure

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices and Substrate Wafer Sales in Volume

