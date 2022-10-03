Uncategorized

High Performance Plasterboard Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Performance Plasterboard market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Plasterboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Damp Proof Board

Fireproof Board

Sound Insulation Board

Segment by Application

Industrial Buildings

House Building

Business

School

Hospital

By Company

Knauf

British Gypsum

USG Boral

Siniat UK

CSR Gyprock

Placoplatre

Yorkshire Plywood Ltd

Wall-ACE

Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited

Shandong Bai’er Building Materials Co Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Plasterboard Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Damp Proof Board
1.2.3 Fireproof Board
1.2.4 Sound Insulation Board
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Buildings
1.3.3 House Building
1.3.4 Business
1.3.5 School
1.3.6 Hospital
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production
2.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Performance Plasterboard Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Performance Plasterboard Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021

