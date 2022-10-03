High Performance Plasterboard Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Performance Plasterboard market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Plasterboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Damp Proof Board
Fireproof Board
Sound Insulation Board
Segment by Application
Industrial Buildings
House Building
Business
School
Hospital
By Company
Knauf
British Gypsum
USG Boral
British Gypsum
Siniat UK
CSR Gyprock
Placoplatre
Yorkshire Plywood Ltd
Wall-ACE
Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited
Shandong Bai’er Building Materials Co Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Plasterboard Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Damp Proof Board
1.2.3 Fireproof Board
1.2.4 Sound Insulation Board
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Buildings
1.3.3 House Building
1.3.4 Business
1.3.5 School
1.3.6 Hospital
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production
2.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Performance Plasterboard Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Performance Plasterboard Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Performance Plasterboard Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Performance Plasterboard Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Performance Plasterboard Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/