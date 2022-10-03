Biodegradable Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biodegradable Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hot Melt Adhesives
Heat Seal Adhesives
PSA Adhesives
Other
Segment by Application
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Medical
Other
By Company
NatureWorks
Novamont
BASF
TOYOCHEM
BC Adhesives
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot Melt Adhesives
1.2.3 Heat Seal Adhesives
1.2.4 PSA Adhesives
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biodegradable Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biodegradab
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/