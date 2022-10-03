Global Dibromo Alkane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Dibromo Alkane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dibromo Alkane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ethylene Dibromide
1,3-Dibromo Propane
1,4-Dibromobutane
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
Gulf Resources Inc.
Modi Chemi Pharma Ltd.
Ester India
A.B Enterprises
Dhruv chem industries
Chemtura Corporation
Morre-Tec Industries Inc.
Honeywell International
Lanxess AG
Jordon Bromine Company Limited
Hindustan Salts Limited
Tosoh Corporation
Israel Chemicals Limited
Albemarle Corporation
Tata Chemicals Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dibromo Alkane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dibromo Alkane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ethylene Dibromide
1.2.3 1,3-Dibromo Propane
1.2.4 1,4-Dibromobutane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dibromo Alkane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Chemicals
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dibromo Alkane Production
2.1 Global Dibromo Alkane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dibromo Alkane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dibromo Alkane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dibromo Alkane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dibromo Alkane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dibromo Alkane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dibromo Alkane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dibromo Alkane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dibromo Alkane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Dibromo Alkane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Dibromo Alkane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Dibromo Alkane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 G
