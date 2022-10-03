Compostable Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Compostable Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Compostable Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxy Fatty Acid (PHA)
Thermoplastic (Complex) Starch
Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Agriculture & Horticulture
Textiles
Others
By Company
Evonik
BASF
Natureworks
Total-Corbion
Novamont
Biome Bioplastics
Toray Industries
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Plantic Technologies
Danimer Scientific
TIPA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Compostable Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Compostable Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
1.2.3 Polyhydroxy Fatty Acid (PHA)
1.2.4 Thermoplastic (Complex) Starch
1.2.5 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Agriculture & Horticulture
1.3.5 Textiles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Compostable Plastics Production
2.1 Global Compostable Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Compostable Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Compostable Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Compostable Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Compostable Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 G
