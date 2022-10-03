Uncategorized

Global In-mold Decorating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

In-mold Decorating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-mold Decorating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

White

Transparent

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal

Automobile

Others

By Company

Cosmo Films

Milacron

Ti label films

AR Metallizing

Yupo Synthetic Papers

DuraTech Industries

ASPASIE

Treofan

Sumitomo

Double H Plastics

Innovia Films

Jindal Films

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 In-mold Decorating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global In-mold Decorating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 White
1.2.3 Transparent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global In-mold Decorating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Beverage
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Cosmetics & Personal
1.3.6 Automobile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global In-mold Decorating Production
2.1 Global In-mold Decorating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global In-mold Decorating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global In-mold Decorating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global In-mold Decorating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global In-mold Decorating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global In-mold Decorating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global In-mold Decorating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global In-mold Decorating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global In-mold Decorating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global In-mold Decorating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global In-mold Decorating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales In-mold Decorating

