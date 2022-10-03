Global Foil Pouch Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Foil Pouch Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foil Pouch Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Stand-up Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Zipper Pouches
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Company
Amcor
Ampac Holdings
Sealed Air
Mondi Group
Sonoco Products Company
Winpak
Berry Plastic Group
Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Foil Pouch Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stand-up Pouches
1.2.3 Spouted Pouches
1.2.4 Zipper Pouches
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Production
2.1 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Foil Pouch Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/