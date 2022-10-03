Uncategorized

Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Emollients

Emulsifiers

Surfactants

Rheology Control

Others

Segment by Application

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

By Company

Ashland

BASF

Clariant

Croda International

Covestro

DSM

Dow

Evonik

Eastman Chemical Company

Genomatica

Nouryon

Sollice Biotech

Solvay

Lubrizol

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Emollients
1.2.3 Emulsifiers
1.2.4 Surfactants
1.2.5 Rheology Control
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Skin and Sun Care
1.3.3 Hair Care
1.3.4 Color Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Pers

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore13 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

2022-2027 Global and Regional 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 weeks ago

Sports Resin Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

June 9, 2022

Car Electronics & Communication Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

July 12, 2022

Aerospace And Military Auxiliary Power Units Market 2021-2028 By Top Key Players – Marvin Group, Dewey Electronics, Jenoptik, Honeywell International

December 16, 2021
Back to top button