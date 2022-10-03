High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pt
Ru
Au
Ag
Pd
Rh
Ir
Others
Segment by Application
Semiconductor
Solar Energy
Flat Panel Display
HDD
Others
By Company
Materion
TOSOH
FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
Umicore Thin Film Products
GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
Advantec
Angstrom Sciences
TANAKA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pt
1.2.3 Ru
1.2.4 Au
1.2.5 Ag
1.2.6 Pd
1.2.7 Rh
1.2.8 Ir
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor
1.3.3 Solar Energy
1.3.4 Flat Panel Display
1.3.5 HDD
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Production
2.1 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Target Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Purity Precious Metal Sputtering Targe
