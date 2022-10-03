High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
5% Astaxanthin Powder
10% Astaxanthin Powder
5% Astaxanthin Oleoresin
10% Astaxanthin Oleoresin
Others
Segment by Application
Feed
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
By Company
Cyanotech Corporation
Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
Divi’s Laboratories Limited
BGG
Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd.
ENEOS Corporation
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin, Inc.
Parry Nutraceuticals
AlgaTechnologies Ltd.
Biogenic Co., Ltd.
Nextferm Technologies Ltd.
Agalif
Algamo
Atacama
Piveg
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin
1.2 High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 5% Astaxanthin Powder
1.2.3 10% Astaxanthin Powder
1.2.4 5% Astaxanthin Oleoresin
1.2.5 10% Astaxanthin Oleoresin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Feed
1.3.3 Nutraceuticals
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Food & Beverages
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Astaxanthin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America High Purity Haematococcus Pluvialis Ast
