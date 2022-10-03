Cement & Concrete Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cement & Concrete Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cement & Concrete Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-reducing Admixtures
Retarding Admixtures
Accelerating Admixtures
Superplasticizers
Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures
Others
Segment by Application
Building
Highway & Street
Medical
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Others
By Company
REMEI Baltica Oü
BASF SE
Alsiano
Fosroc
Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
Metalcrete Industries
Dillon Bros Concrete LLC
Kalmatron Corporation
SILPRO
IPANEX
US SPEC
Bostik
DarCole Products,Inc
Imrae Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cement & Concrete Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-reducing Admixtures
1.2.3 Retarding Admixtures
1.2.4 Accelerating Admixtures
1.2.5 Superplasticizers
1.2.6 Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Highway & Street
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Production
2.1 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Revenu
