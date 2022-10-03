Aluminum Pigment Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Pigment Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Pigment Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder
Non-leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Personal Care
Printing Inks
Others
By Company
BASF SE
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Metal Powder Chemical Ltd.
Alba Aluminiu
Altana
Carl Schlenk
Nihonboshitsu
Carlfors Bruk
Toyal
Sun Chemical
Carl Schlenk
Metaflake Ltd.
Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.
Hefei Sunrise Aluminum Pigments Co. Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Pigment Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder
1.2.3 Non-leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Printing Inks
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Sales by Region
3.4.1 G
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/