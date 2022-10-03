Fibreglass Wool Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Below 80 mm
80-150 mm
Above 150 mm
Segment by Application
Construction and Infrastructure
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace
Others
By Company
Alghanim Industries
CSR Bradford
Johns Manville
Knauf Insulation
Owens Corning
Saint Gobain
URSA Insulation
PPG Industries, Inc.
Nippon Electric Glass
Sisecam Group
Saertex Group
Nitto Boseki
CertainTeed Corporation
Fibertec
UPF Corporation
Superior Fibers
Quietflex Manufacturing
Fibertek Insulation
Eurofibre
Glava AS
Asahi Fiber Glass
Central Glass
Sager AG
Superglass Insulation
KCC Corporation
China IKING Industrial Group
Huamei Group
Hebei Gerui Glass Wool Products
Yikelong Glass Wool Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Fibreglass Wool Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fibreglass Wool
1.2 Fibreglass Wool Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fibreglass Wool Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 80 mm
1.2.3 80-150 mm
1.2.4 Above 150 mm
1.3 Fibreglass Wool Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Fibreglass Wool Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction and Infrastructure
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Fibreglass Wool Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Fibreglass Wool Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Fibreglass Wool Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Fibreglass Wool Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Fibreglass Wool Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Fibreglass Wool Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Fibreglass Wool Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Fibreglass Wool Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Fibreglass Wool Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Fibreglass Wool Re
