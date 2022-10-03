PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pellets
Powder
Ultra Fine Powder
Segment by Application
Cars
Aircraft
Industrial Pumps
Valves and seals
Silicon wafer carriers
Connectors
Sterilisable surgical instruments
Medical implants
By Company
Bayer
ICI
Ensinger
McNeal Enterprises
PlastiComp
Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products
RTP Company
Adamas
Akro-Plastic
Barlog Plastics
CENTROPLAST Engineering Plastics GMBH
Clariant
Evonik Corporation
Gharda Chemicals
Greene Tweed
LATI
Lehmann & Voss & Co.
LNP
Murtfeldt Kunststoffe GmbH & Co
Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymer Company
PolyOne Corporation
PolyPLASTY s.r.o.
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Saint-Gobain Perfomance Plastics
SGL Carbon Group
Shinil Chemical
Solvay Specialty Polymers
Techmer ES
Technetics Group
Zell-Metall Engineering Plastics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pellets
1.2.3 Powder
1.2.4 Ultra Fine Powder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cars
1.3.3 Aircraft
1.3.4 Industrial Pumps
1.3.5 Valves and seals
1.3.6 Silicon wafer carriers
1.3.7 Connectors
1.3.8 Sterilisable surgical instruments
1.3.9 Medical implants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Production
2.1 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PEEK (Polyaryletheretherketone) Re
