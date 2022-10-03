Global and United States Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Ferrite
Rare Earth
Others
Segment by Application
Electro-Acoustic
Electronic Appliances
Mechanical Equipment
Medical Equipment
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Hitachi Metals
TDK
Magnequench
FDK
Vacuumschmelze
Arnold
Philips
Cosmo Ferrites
Toshiba Materials
Tokin
Tengam Engineering
DMEGC
JPMF Guangdong
Aerospace Magnet and Magneto
Sinomag Technology
Bgrimm Magnetic
Jinchuan Electronics
Tianyuan Technology
Kaiven Group
Golden South Magnetic
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Product Introduction
1.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Industry Trends
1.5.2 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Drivers
1.5.3 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Challenges
1.5.4 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market Segment by Type
