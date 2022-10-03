1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Nitric Anthraquinone in global, including the following market information:

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 1-Nitric Anthraquinone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.985 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Nitric Anthraquinone include Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff, Changzhou Everwin Chememical, Jiangsu Aolunda High-tech, Qianjiang Qingqiao Chemical and Suzhou Luosen Auxiliaries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Nitric Anthraquinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.985

0.98

Other

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Reactive Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Others

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1-Nitric Anthraquinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1-Nitric Anthraquinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1-Nitric Anthraquinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 1-Nitric Anthraquinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff

Changzhou Everwin Chememical

Jiangsu Aolunda High-tech

Qianjiang Qingqiao Chemical

Suzhou Luosen Auxiliaries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Nitric Anthraquinone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

