Viscose Staple Fibre Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Viscose Staple Fibre market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viscose Staple Fibre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ordinary Fiber
High Wet Modulus Fiber
Strong Fiber
Modified Fiber
Others
Segment by Application
Spinning Clothing
Home Textile
Medical Textile
Industrial Textile
By Company
Aditya Birla (IN)
Enzing (AT)
Kelheim (DE)
Silvix (KR)
Sniace (ES)
Cosmo (US)
SanYou
Fulida
Sateri
Grasim Industries
Aoyang Technology
CHTC Helon
Bohi Industry
Xiangsheng
Xinxiang Bailu
Yibin Grace
Silver Hawk
Haiyang Fiber
Manasi Shunqun
Jilin Chem-Fiber
Nanjing Chem-Fiber
Golden Ring
Somet Fiber
Sanfangxiang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Viscose Staple Fibre Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary Fiber
1.2.3 High Wet Modulus Fiber
1.2.4 Strong Fiber
1.2.5 Modified Fiber
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Spinning Clothing
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Medical Textile
1.3.5 Industrial Textile
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Production
2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Sales by Region
3.4.1 Glob
