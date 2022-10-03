Deformed Rebar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Deformed Rebar market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deformed Rebar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

?60mm

?75mm

Segment by Application

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

By Company

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS-Vina

Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

EVRAZ plc (U.K.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

NJR Steel (South Africa)

Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)

The Conco Companies (U.S.)

Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)

Steel Dynamics (U.S.)

Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Byer Steel (U.S.)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Deformed Rebar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Deformed Rebar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 ?60mm

1.2.3 ?75mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Deformed Rebar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Infrastructure

1.3.3 Housing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Deformed Rebar Production

2.1 Global Deformed Rebar Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Deformed Rebar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Deformed Rebar Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Deformed Rebar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Deformed Rebar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Deformed Rebar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Deformed Rebar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Deformed Rebar Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Deformed Rebar Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Deformed Rebar by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3

