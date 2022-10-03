Deformed Rebar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Deformed Rebar market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deformed Rebar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
?60mm
?75mm
Segment by Application
Infrastructure
Housing
Industrial
By Company
Gerdau S.A (Brazil)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
Posco SS-Vina
Co. Ltd (Vietnam)
Steel Authority of India Limited (India)
Tata Steel Ltd. (India)
Essar Steel (India)
Mechel PAO (Russia)
EVRAZ plc (U.K.)
Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)
Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)
Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)
Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
NJR Steel (South Africa)
Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)
The Conco Companies (U.S.)
Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)
Steel Dynamics (U.S.)
Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)
Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)
Acerinox S.A. (Spain)
Hyundai Steel (South Korea)
Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Byer Steel (U.S.)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Deformed Rebar Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Deformed Rebar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ?60mm
1.2.3 ?75mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Deformed Rebar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Infrastructure
1.3.3 Housing
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Deformed Rebar Production
2.1 Global Deformed Rebar Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Deformed Rebar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Deformed Rebar Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Deformed Rebar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Deformed Rebar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Deformed Rebar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Deformed Rebar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Deformed Rebar Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Deformed Rebar Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Deformed Rebar by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/