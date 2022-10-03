Global and United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Macro-Synthetic Fibers
Micro-Synthetic Fibers
Segment by Application
Roads and Bridges
Buildings
Pipes and Tunnels
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
Sika
ABC Polymer
W. R. Grace
GCP Applied Technologies
Euclid Chemical
Nycon
BarChip
FORTA Concrete Fiber
Fabpro Polymers
Ha-Be
Contec Fiber AG
Belgian Fibers
Kasturi Metal Composite
NingYang Bangneng
Changzhou Tianyi
Zibo Longshun Chemical Fiber
Tai'an Ruiyishengwei
Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC?
Sobute New Materials
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Macro-Synthetic Fibers
2.1.2 Micro-Synthetic Fibers
2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market
