Global and United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Macro-Synthetic Fibers

Micro-Synthetic Fibers

Segment by Application

Roads and Bridges

Buildings

Pipes and Tunnels

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BASF

Sika

ABC Polymer

W. R. Grace

GCP Applied Technologies

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

BarChip

FORTA Concrete Fiber

Fabpro Polymers

Ha-Be

Contec Fiber AG

Belgian Fibers

Kasturi Metal Composite

NingYang Bangneng

Changzhou Tianyi

Zibo Longshun Chemical Fiber

Tai'an Ruiyishengwei

Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC?

Sobute New Materials

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-metallic Concrete Fibers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Macro-Synthetic Fibers
2.1.2 Micro-Synthetic Fibers
2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market

 

