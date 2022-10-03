Global and United States Physical Blowing Agents Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Physical Blowing Agents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Physical Blowing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Physical Blowing Agents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

ADC

HFC

Others

Segment by Application

Polyurethane Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Polyolefin Foams

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Americhem

Arkema S.A.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Chemours

Eiwa Chemical

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Foam Supplies, Inc.

Haltermann GmbH

HARP International Ltd.

KibbeChem, Inc.

Linde AG

Solvay SA

ZEON Corporation

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Physical Blowing Agents Product Introduction

1.2 Global Physical Blowing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Physical Blowing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Physical Blowing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Physical Blowing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Physical Blowing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Physical Blowing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Physical Blowing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Physical Blowing Agents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Physical Blowing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Physical Blowing Agents Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Physical Blowing Agents Industry Trends

1.5.2 Physical Blowing Agents Market Drivers

1.5.3 Physical Blowing Agents Market Challenges

1.5.4 Physical Blowing Agents Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Physical Blowing Agents Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 ADC

2.1.2 HFC

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Physical Blowing Agents Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Physical Blowing Agents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028

