Global and United States Physical Blowing Agents Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Physical Blowing Agents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Physical Blowing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Physical Blowing Agents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
ADC
HFC
Others
Segment by Application
Polyurethane Foams
Polystyrene Foams
Polyolefin Foams
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AkzoNobel N.V.
Americhem
Arkema S.A.
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Chemours
Eiwa Chemical
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Foam Supplies, Inc.
Haltermann GmbH
HARP International Ltd.
KibbeChem, Inc.
Linde AG
Solvay SA
ZEON Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Physical Blowing Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Global Physical Blowing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Physical Blowing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Physical Blowing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Physical Blowing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Physical Blowing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Physical Blowing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Physical Blowing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Physical Blowing Agents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Physical Blowing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Physical Blowing Agents Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Physical Blowing Agents Industry Trends
1.5.2 Physical Blowing Agents Market Drivers
1.5.3 Physical Blowing Agents Market Challenges
1.5.4 Physical Blowing Agents Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Physical Blowing Agents Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 ADC
2.1.2 HFC
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Physical Blowing Agents Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Physical Blowing Agents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028
