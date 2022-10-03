Global and United States Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Flexible Plastic Packaging
Rigid Plastic Packaging
Segment by Application
Food Packaging
Beverage Packaging
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Amcor
Alpla
Sealed Air
Aptar Group
Linpac
RPC
Constantia Flexibles
KP
APPE
Berry Plastics
Greiner Packaging
Ampac Holdings
Huhtamaki
Mondi
Sonoco
Ukrplastic
Wipak Group
Southern Packaging Group
Beautystar
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Product Introduction
1.2 Global Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Industry Trends
1.5.2 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Drivers
1.5.3 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Challenges
1.5.4 Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Plastic Packagi
