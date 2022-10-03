Global and United States Flame Retardant Resin Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Flame Retardant Resin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Flame Retardant Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Phenolic Resin
Polyester Resin
Epoxy Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronic
Marine
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Ashland Inc
Sumitomo Bakelite
Hexion Inc
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Huntsman Corporation
Olin Corporation
AOC, LLC
Interplastic Corporation
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Polynt Reichhold Group
RTP Company
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Retardant Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Flame Retardant Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Flame Retardant Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Flame Retardant Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Flame Retardant Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Flame Retardant Resin Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Flame Retardant Resin Industry Trends
1.5.2 Flame Retardant Resin Market Drivers
1.5.3 Flame Retardant Resin Market Challenges
1.5.4 Flame Retardant Resin Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Flame Retardant Resin Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Phenolic Resin
2.1.2 Polyester Resin
2.1.3 Epoxy Resin
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Resin Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Resin Sales in Value, by Type (201
