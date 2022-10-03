Ballistic Protection Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ballistic protection fabric is a general term for protective clothing used to protect troops or personnel from bullets, ammunition and fragments of explosives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballistic Protection Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Ballistic Protection Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ballistic Protection Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene-based Ballistic Protection Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Protection Fabric include Honeywell International, FY-Composites, TEJIN, BAE Systems, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, DuPont, Morgan Advanced Materials, ArmorSource and Ceradyne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ballistic Protection Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene-based Ballistic Protection Fabric

Aramid-based (Aromatic Amide) Ballistic Protection Fabric

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Commercial

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ballistic Protection Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International

FY-Composites

TEJIN

BAE Systems

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

DuPont

Morgan Advanced Materials

ArmorSource

Ceradyne

Rheinmetall

Enka

ARMAT

Verseidag

Rivertex

Norm Group

Artec

Carolina Ballistic

INVISTA

Seyntex

hardshell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ballistic Protection Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ballistic Protection Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Protection Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Protection Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Protection Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Protection Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

