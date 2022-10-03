Hydrazine Sulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrazine sulfate is a salt of hydrazine and sulfuric acid. It is used as a reagent for organic synthesis, for the preparation of azobisisobutyronitrile, and for the manufacture of medicines, pesticides, sterilants, etc. Used as a reducing agent during electroless plating. Also used as a foaming agent for plastics and rubber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrazine Sulfate in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hydrazine Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrazine Sulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity More than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrazine Sulfate include Linhai Chuannan Chemical, Huaihua Wangda Biotechnology, Yancheng Shunheng Chemical, Yangzhou Hengsheng Chemical, Zhuzhou Jinyicheng Chemical and Zhongyi Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydrazine Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity More than 98%

Purity More than 99%

Others

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Organic Synthesis

Pesticides

Others

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linhai Chuannan Chemical

Huaihua Wangda Biotechnology

Yancheng Shunheng Chemical

Yangzhou Hengsheng Chemical

Zhuzhou Jinyicheng Chemical

Zhongyi Technology

