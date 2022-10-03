5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
5-Chlorovaleronitrile is an organic compound with the molecular formula C5H8ClN. It is a medicine and pesticide intermediate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 5-Chlorovaleronitrile in global, including the following market information:
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 5-Chlorovaleronitrile companies in 2021 (%)
The global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 5-Chlorovaleronitrile include Hebei Aoge Chemical, Jiangsu Zhaoyang Chemica, Jinan FuFang Chemical, Kunshan Rikita Pharmaceutica and Changzhou Zirui Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 5-Chlorovaleronitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pesticide Intermediates
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Others
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 5-Chlorovaleronitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 5-Chlorovaleronitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 5-Chlorovaleronitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 5-Chlorovaleronitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hebei Aoge Chemical
Jiangsu Zhaoyang Chemica
Jinan FuFang Chemical
Kunshan Rikita Pharmaceutica
Changzhou Zirui Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 5-Chlorovaleronitrile Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
