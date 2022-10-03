Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are composite materials containing at least two constituent parts ? a metal part and a material or a different metal part. The metal matrix is reinforced with the other material to improve strength and wear. Most metals and alloys make good matrices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7348724/global-lightweight-metal-matrix-composites-forecast-2022-2028-886

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminium MMC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) include Materion, 3M, 3A Composites, Alvant Ltd, Plansee SE, DWA Aluminium Composites, AMETEK, CPS Technologies and Hitachi Metals, Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminium MMC

Magnesium MMC

Titanium MMC

Others

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Electronic Equipment

Automotive

Others

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Materion

3M

3A Composites

Alvant Ltd

Plansee SE

DWA Aluminium Composites

AMETEK

CPS Technologies

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Sandvik AB

GKN

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-lightweight-metal-matrix-composites-forecast-2022-2028-886-7348724

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Product Type

3.8 T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-lightweight-metal-matrix-composites-forecast-2022-2028-886-7348724

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Research Report 2022

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest Publications