Arc Fault Protection Relays Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Arc fault protection relays are designed to quickly detect and clear arc flash events in low and medium voltage grids. The relay reduces arc flash energy by quickly clearing the arc current. A sensitive optical input with current enable detection identifies low power phase-to-ground arc faults. Ability to limit damage to equipment, improve safety, and avoid and protect personnel from injury.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Arc Fault Protection Relays in global, including the following market information:
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Arc Fault Protection Relays companies in 2021 (%)
The global Arc Fault Protection Relays market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Pressure Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Arc Fault Protection Relays include Eaton, Schneider Electric, Mors Smitt, ICE, SELCO, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Aditya Power Systems, Littelfuse and Relko Enerji, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Arc Fault Protection Relays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Pressure Type
Medium Pressure Type
High Pressure Type
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Switchgear
Motor Control Centers
Power Converters
Sensors
Others
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Arc Fault Protection Relays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Arc Fault Protection Relays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Arc Fault Protection Relays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Arc Fault Protection Relays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eaton
Schneider Electric
Mors Smitt
ICE
SELCO
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Aditya Power Systems
Littelfuse
Relko Enerji
Vasp Engineers
Expel Prosys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Arc Fault Protection Relays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Arc Fault Protection Relays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arc Fault Protection Relays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Arc Fault Protection Relays Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Fault Protection Relays Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arc Fault Protection Relays Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
