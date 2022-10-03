SOFC and SOEC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The SOFC and SOEC market covers Tubular, Planar, Others, etc. The typical players include Bloom Energy, Special Power Sources (SPS), Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delphi Corp, GE, Convion, FuelCell Energy, etc.

The SOFC is an all-solid chemical power generation device that directly converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel and oxidizer into electrical energy at medium and high temperature in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner. The SOFC is a type of fuel cell, which is characterized by the use of solid oxide materials as the electrolyte. SOFC uses a solid oxide electrolyte to conduct negative oxygen ions from the cathode to the anode.

The SOEC is a solid oxide fuel cell that operates in the reverse direction. In the electrolysis mode, under the applied voltage and high temperature, it electrolyzes H2O to produce H2 and O2, and realizes the conversion of electrical and thermal energy into chemical energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SOFC and SOEC in global, including the following market information:

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five SOFC and SOEC companies in 2021 (%)

The global SOFC and SOEC market was valued at 1054.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6812.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Planar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SOFC and SOEC include Bloom Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, SOLID power, Ceres, Convion, Special Power Sources (SPS), Redox Power Systems and Sunfire GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SOFC and SOEC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SOFC and SOEC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Planar

Tubular

Others

Global SOFC and SOEC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

Global SOFC and SOEC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global SOFC and SOEC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SOFC and SOEC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SOFC and SOEC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SOFC and SOEC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies SOFC and SOEC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bloom Energy

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SOLID power

Ceres

Convion

Special Power Sources (SPS)

Redox Power Systems

Sunfire GmbH

Fiaxel

ZTEK Corporation

Elcogen

OxEon Energy

