Small Wind Power Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A small wind turbine is a wind turbine used for microgeneration, as opposed to large commercial wind turbines, such as those found in wind farms, with greater individual power output.
In this report, the data is based on the wind turbines with a capacity rating of less than or equal to 100 kW.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Wind Power in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Wind Power Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small Wind Power Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KW)
Global top five Small Wind Power companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Wind Power market was valued at 134.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 345.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Wind Power include Ghrepower, Primus Wind Power, ZK Energy, Bergey wind power, Oulu, Ningbo WinPower, Zephyr Corporation, ENESSERE SRL and Halo Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Small Wind Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Wind Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Small Wind Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine
Vertical Axis Wind Turbine
Global Small Wind Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Small Wind Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offshore Wind
Onshore Wind
Global Small Wind Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Small Wind Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Wind Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Wind Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small Wind Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KW)
Key companies Small Wind Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ghrepower
Primus Wind Power
ZK Energy
Bergey wind power
Oulu
Ningbo WinPower
Zephyr Corporation
ENESSERE SRL
Halo Energy
Eocycle
S&W Energy Systems
Kliux Energies
HY Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Wind Power Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Wind Power Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Wind Power Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Wind Power Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Wind Power Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small Wind Power Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Wind Power Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Wind Power Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Wind Power Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small Wind Power Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small Wind Power Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Wind Power Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Wind Power Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Wind Power Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Wind Power Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Wind Power Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Small Wind Power Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
