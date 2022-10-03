Global and United States Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Oilfield and Drilling Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oilfield and Drilling Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Directional Drilling Services

Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

GE(Baker Hughes)

Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Transocean Ltd

Seadrill

Ensco plc

China Oilfield Services Limited

Noble Corporation plc

Helmerich & Payne

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Oilfield and Drilling Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Oilfield and Drilling Services by Type

2.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Directional Drilling Services

2.1.2 Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

2.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Oilfiel

