Granary Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Granary Management Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Granary Management Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Granary Management Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Granary Management Solutions include AGI SureTrack, TSGC, OPI Systems, Ergson GmbH, AGCO, TGM, InfoTech Solutions, Cultura Technologies and Ronin System Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Granary Management Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Granary Management Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Granary Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
Web-based
Global Granary Management Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Granary Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural Cooperative
Food Origin
Processor
Others
Global Granary Management Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Granary Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Granary Management Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Granary Management Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AGI SureTrack
TSGC
OPI Systems
Ergson GmbH
AGCO
TGM
InfoTech Solutions
Cultura Technologies
Ronin System Solutions
IntraGrain Technologies
Silos Cordoba
iRely
Extron
Agvance
AgTrax
TeleSense
Zhongke Shengshi Technology
Kerun Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Granary Management Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Granary Management Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Granary Management Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Granary Management Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Granary Management Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Granary Management Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Granary Management Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Granary Management Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Granary Management Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Granary Management Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Granary Management Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Granary Management Solutions Companies
