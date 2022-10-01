HPS Grow Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HPS Grow Light in global, including the following market information:

Global HPS Grow Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HPS Grow Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HPS Grow Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global HPS Grow Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

400W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HPS Grow Light include Hydro Crunch, VIVOSUN, iPower Grow Light, Hydrofarm, Sun System, Hydroplanet, TopoGrow, HTG Supply and Hortilux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HPS Grow Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HPS Grow Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HPS Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

400W

600W

1000W

Others

Global HPS Grow Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HPS Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetable

Flower

Others

Global HPS Grow Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HPS Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HPS Grow Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HPS Grow Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HPS Grow Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HPS Grow Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hydro Crunch

VIVOSUN

iPower Grow Light

Hydrofarm

Sun System

Hydroplanet

TopoGrow

HTG Supply

Hortilux

Digilamp

Gavita

Floralux

Luxx Lighting

Iluminar

Eye Hortilux

Agrolux

Nanolux

Ushio

Sylvania Lighting

Eiko

Gorilla

Philips

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HPS Grow Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HPS Grow Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HPS Grow Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HPS Grow Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HPS Grow Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HPS Grow Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HPS Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HPS Grow Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HPS Grow Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HPS Grow Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HPS Grow Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HPS Grow Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HPS Grow Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPS Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HPS Grow Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPS Grow Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HPS Grow Light Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 400W

4.1.3 600W



