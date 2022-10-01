HPS Grow Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HPS Grow Light in global, including the following market information:
Global HPS Grow Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HPS Grow Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HPS Grow Light companies in 2021 (%)
The global HPS Grow Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
400W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HPS Grow Light include Hydro Crunch, VIVOSUN, iPower Grow Light, Hydrofarm, Sun System, Hydroplanet, TopoGrow, HTG Supply and Hortilux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HPS Grow Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HPS Grow Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HPS Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
400W
600W
1000W
Others
Global HPS Grow Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HPS Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetable
Flower
Others
Global HPS Grow Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HPS Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HPS Grow Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HPS Grow Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HPS Grow Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HPS Grow Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hydro Crunch
VIVOSUN
iPower Grow Light
Hydrofarm
Sun System
Hydroplanet
TopoGrow
HTG Supply
Hortilux
Digilamp
Gavita
Floralux
Luxx Lighting
Iluminar
Eye Hortilux
Agrolux
Nanolux
Ushio
Sylvania Lighting
Eiko
Gorilla
Philips
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HPS Grow Light Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HPS Grow Light Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HPS Grow Light Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HPS Grow Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HPS Grow Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HPS Grow Light Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HPS Grow Light Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HPS Grow Light Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HPS Grow Light Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HPS Grow Light Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HPS Grow Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HPS Grow Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HPS Grow Light Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPS Grow Light Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HPS Grow Light Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HPS Grow Light Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HPS Grow Light Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 400W
4.1.3 600W
