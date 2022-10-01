Solar Module Junction Boxes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A solar module junction box is attached to the back of the solar panel. It wires the connectors together and is the output interface of the solar panel. The cables from a junction box transport the electricity from the solar panel to array junction box.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Module Junction Boxes in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Solar Module Junction Boxes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Module Junction Boxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crystalline Silicon Junction Box Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Module Junction Boxes include TE Connectivity, GEESYS Technologies, Targray, EIcom International, LEONI, Hosiden, Staubli International, VRM Energy Consultancy Services and Sunter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Module Junction Boxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Crystalline Silicon Junction Box
Amorphous Silicon Junction Box
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Module Junction Boxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Module Junction Boxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar Module Junction Boxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Solar Module Junction Boxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TE Connectivity
GEESYS Technologies
Targray
EIcom International
LEONI
Hosiden
Staubli International
VRM Energy Consultancy Services
Sunter
LEATEC Fine Ceramics
Yitong PV Science & Technology
Tongling Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Module Junction Boxes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Module Junction Boxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Module Junction Boxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Module Junction Boxes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Module Junction Boxes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Module Junction Boxes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
