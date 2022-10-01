Low Voltage Driver Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Voltage Driver in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Voltage Driver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Voltage Driver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Low Voltage Driver companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Voltage Driver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.75-2.1 kw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Voltage Driver include Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens Ltd, Rockwell Automation, YASKAWA Electric Corp., Nidec Industrial Solutions, Danfoss A/S, SEW EURODRIVE and RENESAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Voltage Driver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Voltage Driver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Driver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.75-2.1 kw
2.2-7.4 kw
7.5-45 kw
Other
Global Low Voltage Driver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Driver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Industrial
Electric Power
Global Low Voltage Driver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Driver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Voltage Driver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Voltage Driver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Voltage Driver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Low Voltage Driver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schneider Electric
ABB
Siemens Ltd
Rockwell Automation
YASKAWA Electric Corp.
Nidec Industrial Solutions
Danfoss A/S
SEW EURODRIVE
RENESAS
KEB Automation KG
infineon
teracontrols
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Voltage Driver Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Voltage Driver Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Voltage Driver Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Voltage Driver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Voltage Driver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Voltage Driver Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Voltage Driver Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Voltage Driver Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Voltage Driver Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Voltage Driver Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Voltage Driver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Voltage Driver Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Voltage Driver Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Voltage Driver Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Voltage Driver Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Voltage Driver Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Low Voltage Driver Market Siz
