Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic in global, including the following market information:

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K W)

Global top five Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

40-450W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic include Canadian Solar, Hanwha Solutions, Sharp, Solarworld, JinkoSolar, Yingli, JA Solar, Trina Solar and Eging PV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K W)

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

40-450W

450-540W

Other

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K W)

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K W)

Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K W)

Key companies Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Solutions

Sharp

Solarworld

JinkoSolar

Yingli

JA Solar

Trina Solar

Eging PV

Risen

GCL System

Longi Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rooftop Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Product Type

