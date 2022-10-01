Global Taurates Surfactants Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate
Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Taurate
Others
Segment by Application
Baby Care
Facial & Hair Care
Shampoo
Liquid Soap
Shower Gel
Others
By Company
Innospec
Clariant
Galaxy Surfactants
Solvay
Lonza
Changsha Puji
Taiwan NJC corporation
Zschimmer & Schwarz
Hejia Chemical
Croda International
Stepan
Jeevan Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Taurates Surfactants Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Taurates Surfactants
1.2 Taurates Surfactants Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate
1.2.3 Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Taurate
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Taurates Surfactants Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Baby Care
1.3.3 Facial & Hair Care
1.3.4 Shampoo
1.3.5 Liquid Soap
1.3.6 Shower Gel
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Taurates Surfactants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Taurates Surfactants Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Taurates Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Taurates Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Taurates Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Taurates Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 India Taurates Su
