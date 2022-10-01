Polished Glutinous Rice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glutinous rice is the hulled rice of glutinous rice, which is called glutinous rice in southern China, and is mostly called Jiangmi in northern China. Glutinous rice is the main raw material for making sticky snacks, such as rice dumplings, eight-treasure porridge, and various desserts, and glutinous rice is also the main raw material for making glutinous rice wine (sweet rice wine). Glutinous rice contains protein, fat, sugar, calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, niacin and starch. Efficacy, has a certain relief effect on poor appetite, abdominal distension and diarrhea.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polished Glutinous Rice in global, including the following market information:

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Polished Glutinous Rice companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polished Glutinous Rice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Long Sticky Rice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polished Glutinous Rice include Wonnapob, Golden Grain, Khanh Tam Private, Thai Hua, SIX STARS RICE, Mitnumchai Rice, FAR EAST RICE, Louis Dreyfus Company and Jasmine and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polished Glutinous Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Long Sticky Rice

Round Sticky Rice

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wonnapob

Golden Grain

Khanh Tam Private

Thai Hua

SIX STARS RICE

Mitnumchai Rice

FAR EAST RICE

Louis Dreyfus Company

Jasmine

Unigrain

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polished Glutinous Rice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polished Glutinous Rice Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polished Glutinous Rice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polished Glutinous Rice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polished Glutinous Rice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polished Glutinous Rice Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polished Glutinous Rice Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polished Glutinous Rice Companies

4 Sights by Product

