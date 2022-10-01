Polished Glutinous Rice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glutinous rice is the hulled rice of glutinous rice, which is called glutinous rice in southern China, and is mostly called Jiangmi in northern China. Glutinous rice is the main raw material for making sticky snacks, such as rice dumplings, eight-treasure porridge, and various desserts, and glutinous rice is also the main raw material for making glutinous rice wine (sweet rice wine). Glutinous rice contains protein, fat, sugar, calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, niacin and starch. Efficacy, has a certain relief effect on poor appetite, abdominal distension and diarrhea.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polished Glutinous Rice in global, including the following market information:
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Polished Glutinous Rice companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polished Glutinous Rice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Sticky Rice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polished Glutinous Rice include Wonnapob, Golden Grain, Khanh Tam Private, Thai Hua, SIX STARS RICE, Mitnumchai Rice, FAR EAST RICE, Louis Dreyfus Company and Jasmine and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polished Glutinous Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Long Sticky Rice
Round Sticky Rice
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Polished Glutinous Rice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wonnapob
Golden Grain
Khanh Tam Private
Thai Hua
SIX STARS RICE
Mitnumchai Rice
FAR EAST RICE
Louis Dreyfus Company
Jasmine
Unigrain
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polished Glutinous Rice Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polished Glutinous Rice Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polished Glutinous Rice Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polished Glutinous Rice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polished Glutinous Rice Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polished Glutinous Rice Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polished Glutinous Rice Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polished Glutinous Rice Companies
4 Sights by Product
